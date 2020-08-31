Volatility Returns To Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) shares are 68.44% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.02% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +180.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.06% down YTD and 33.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.13% and 12.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.97. The forecasts give the Equinox Gold Corp. stock a price target range of $20.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.85. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.11% or -19.54%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $114.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SENS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.79 million. This represented a -4416.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $40.84 million from $35.27 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.78 million, significantly higher than the -$65.86 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$45.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Senseonics Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 11,090,286 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,730,396 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 56.96M shares after the latest sales, with 18.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.60% with a share float percentage of 174.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company.