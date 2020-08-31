Well positioned to deliver growth? – U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares are -24.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.73% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +488.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.01% down YTD and 53.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.10% and 29.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Barclays recommended the SLCA stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on July 06, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the SLCA stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.23. The forecasts give the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $4.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -3.33% or -365.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 82.40% in the current quarter to -$0.35, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.01, down -46.80% from -$0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,803,469 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 57,326. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lind Bonnie Cruickshank, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $8000.0 at $1.60 per share on Mar 27. The CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 SLCA shares valued at $23400.0 on May 20. The shares were bought at $2.34 per share. SHAVER CHARLES W (Director) bought 43,000 shares at $1.69 per share on Mar 27 for a total of $72670.0 while Crowder Donna Lynnette, (SVP and CHRO) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 25 for $14599.0 with each share fetching $1.46.

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT), on the other hand, is trading around $17.25 with a market cap of $2.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OUT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $104.8 million. This represented a 55.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $232.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.89 billion from $5.8 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $50.7 million, significantly lower than the $83.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $18.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 35,360 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,855 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 878.01k shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 143.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company.