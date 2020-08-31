Which Institutions Own Shares In Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)?

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) is -66.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $51.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -73.31% lower than the price target low of $9.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.21, the stock is 16.22% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.9 million and changing 6.76% at the moment leaves the stock -35.53% off its SMA200. CCL registered -60.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.64% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.78M.

The stock witnessed a 20.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.44%, and is 17.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $13.40B and $16.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.64% and -66.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.19 with sales reaching $88.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.70% in year-over-year returns.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

1,043 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), with 117.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.44% while institutional investors hold 90.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 721.00M, and float is at 606.79M with Short Float at 13.93%. Institutions hold 76.12% of the Float.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BAND SIR JONATHON (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $40.83 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18736.0 shares of the CCL stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -15.49% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -64.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.