Who is the Top Investor In iBio Inc. (IBIO)?

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 763.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.65% off the consensus price target high of $3.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.65% higher than the price target low of $3.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -28.07% and -29.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.86 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 56.69% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 218.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5640 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8837.

The stock witnessed a -54.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.52%, and is 26.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.56% over the week and 17.09% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $367.99M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4200.00% and -71.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 10.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.78% while institutional investors hold 12.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.42M, and float is at 116.37M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 11.56% of the Float.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eastern Capital LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Eastern Capital LTD sold 15,864,436 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $46.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.63 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,264,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $3.91 per share for $28.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.49 million shares of the IBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 1,355,604 shares at an average price of $3.83 for $5.19 million. The insider now directly holds 31,758,993 shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO).