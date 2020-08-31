Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)?

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is -63.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $0.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -16.20% and -28.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.86 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -46.13% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -65.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.60% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.61M.

The stock witnessed a -25.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.02%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.82% and -76.01% from its 52-week high.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), with 216.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.45% while institutional investors hold 15.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 564.05M, and float is at 510.05M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 9.67% of the Float.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM): Who are the competitors?

