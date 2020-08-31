Why eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 50.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.02 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $56.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.82% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.76% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.27, the stock is -4.08% and -2.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.4 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 29.96% off its SMA200. EBAY registered 33.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.63.

The stock witnessed a -0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.07%, and is -6.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $39.41B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.57% and -11.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $2.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

1,261 institutions hold shares in eBay Inc. (EBAY), with 35.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.13% while institutional investors hold 112.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 703.00M, and float is at 664.64M with Short Float at 3.36%. Institutions hold 107.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.6 million shares valued at $2.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.52% of the EBAY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.14 million shares valued at $2.42 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Comprehensive Financial Management, LLC which holds 32.93 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 32.18 million with a market value of $1.69 billion.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 204 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 109 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Wendy Elizabeth, the company’s SVP, Global Customer Exp & Ops. SEC filings show that Jones Wendy Elizabeth sold 41,034 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $58.00 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Yetto Kristin A (SVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 58,474 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $57.60 per share for $3.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 4,384 shares at an average price of $58.48 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 18,226 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 491.76% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 17.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.34% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.