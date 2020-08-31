Why should you buy stock in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -55.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.75% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.21% lower than the price target low of $1.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 2.62% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.61 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -30.27% off its SMA200. LYG registered -38.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4460 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6533.

The stock witnessed a 9.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.00%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 63069 employees, a market worth around $26.36B and $21.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Distance from 52-week low is 15.75% and -58.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), with institutional investors hold 1.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.61B, and float is at 17.34B with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 1.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 37.64 million shares valued at $56.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.21% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 33.55 million shares valued at $50.32 million to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd which holds 24.86 million shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $37.29 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 14.76 million with a market value of $22.14 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -38.62% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 3.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -103.96% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.