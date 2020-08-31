Will Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is 3.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.73 and a high of $52.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $49.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.26% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.13% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.52, the stock is -0.12% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.64 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 18.90% off its SMA200. HLF registered 45.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.52% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.67M.

The stock witnessed a -3.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.46%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $7.33B and $5.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.19 and Fwd P/E is 12.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.88% and -6.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), with 13.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.04% while institutional investors hold 95.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.90M, and float is at 132.72M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 85.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 35.23 million shares valued at $1.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.87% of the HLF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.4 million shares valued at $827.53 million to account for 12.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 11.0 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $494.69 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 9.34 million with a market value of $420.31 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carmona Richard H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carmona Richard H sold 9,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $50.13 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15116.0 shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) sold a total of 14,722,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $48.75 per share for $717.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.51 million shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Tartol John (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $39.06 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 360,886 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 19.08% up over the past 12 months.