A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are 4.55% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.18% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +232.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.93% down YTD and -16.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.50% and -26.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 03, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the DVAX stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 07, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the DVAX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.98. The forecasts give the Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.72. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.1% or 11.01%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -120.80% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 0.20% from -$2.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 180,958 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 190,053. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 50,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hack Andrew A. F., a Director at the company, bought 1,000,000 shares worth $5.0 million at $5.00 per share on May 27. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 50,000 DVAX shares valued at $0.55 million on Jul 17. The shares were sold at $11.09 per share. Janssen Robert (Senior Vice President) sold 15,000 shares at $6.33 per share on May 19 for a total of $94950.0 while Janssen Robert, (Senior Vice President) sold 28,000 shares on May 06 for $0.13 million with each share fetching $4.52.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.27 with a market cap of $184.98M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MBIO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.14 million. This represented a 98.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.32 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $96.83 million from $68.56 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$17.72 million, significantly lower than the -$15.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$18.81 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Mustang Bio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 580,675 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.42M shares after the latest sales, with 4.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.30% with a share float percentage of 41.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 1.93 million shares worth more than $6.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.1 million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.