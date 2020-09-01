A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares are -61.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.50% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +226.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.92% down YTD and 4.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.41% and 12.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI recommended the LTRPA stock is a In-line, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on June 13, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the LTRPA stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -136.40% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 12,863 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,078. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, a President/CEO at the company, bought 15,408 shares worth $0.16 million at $10.38 per share on Sep 13. The Director had earlier sold another 125,472 LTRPA shares valued at $0.36 million on Aug 26. The shares were sold at $2.84 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), on the other hand, is trading around $7.27 with a market cap of $1.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $959.39 million from $957.74 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $16.66 million, significantly lower than the $27.93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.22 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.92% with a share float percentage of 181.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $99.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.0 million and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.