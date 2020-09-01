A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER), Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares are -21.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.35% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.53% down YTD and -28.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.47% and -51.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.52. The forecasts give the Akers Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $768.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $768.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.67% or 99.67%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 203,931 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,938. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hudson Bay Capital Management , a 10% Owner at the company, sold 15,300 shares worth $41616.0 at $2.72 per share on Feb 27. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 638 AKER shares valued at $1793.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $2.81 per share. Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) sold 13,000 shares at $2.92 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $37960.0 while Hudson Bay Capital Management , (10% Owner) bought 8,000 shares on Dec 20 for $24160.0 with each share fetching $3.02.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.10 with a market cap of $76.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CEMI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -65.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.38 million. This represented a -44.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $77.96 million from $51.19 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.33 million, significantly lower than the -$7.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,810 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.70% with a share float percentage of 17.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chembio Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company.