A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) shares are 2.81% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.67% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +57.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.21% down YTD and 0.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.15% and 11.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LCTX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.92. The forecasts give the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.86% or 69.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.18, down -38.50% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 123,600 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 42,743. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,450 and 5,343 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Previous 10% Owner had earlier sold another 2,383,090 LCTX shares valued at $5.14 million on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $2.16 per share.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), on the other hand, is trading around $23.15 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAXR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $168.0 million. This represented a 61.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $439.0 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $4.43 billion from $4.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $36.0 million, significantly lower than the $61.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$92.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Maxar Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 360,413 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,730 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 895.44k shares after the latest sales, with 409.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.60% with a share float percentage of 59.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.24 million shares worth more than $94.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 4.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.9 million and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.