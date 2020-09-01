ABBV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Now

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is 8.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.55 and a high of $101.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $94.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.59% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.24% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.77, the stock is 1.41% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.89 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 7.72% off its SMA200. ABBV registered 45.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.34.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.20%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $169.25B and $36.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.07 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.11% and -5.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.76 with sales reaching $12.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.20% in year-over-year returns.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

2,785 institutions hold shares in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 76.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 76.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.39 million shares valued at $14.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the ABBV Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 123.36 million shares valued at $12.11 billion to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 79.73 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $7.83 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 46.1 million with a market value of $4.53 billion.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALBAN CARLOS, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that ALBAN CARLOS sold 53,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $5.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Stewart Jeffrey Ryan (SVP, US Commercial Operations) sold a total of 23,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $90.00 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52760.0 shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. (EVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 19,445 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 31.35% up over the past 12 months. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 30.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.23% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.