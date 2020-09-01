Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) down -90.01% since start of the year

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is -90.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $1.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.43% off the consensus price target high of $2.27 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -118.18% lower than the price target low of $0.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -67.67% and -64.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55.68 million and changing -65.49% at the moment leaves the stock -73.42% off its SMA200. ACST registered -86.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5941.

The stock witnessed a -67.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.21%, and is -64.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.39% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -2.12% and -92.06% from its 52-week high.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), with 9M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.29% while institutional investors hold 6.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.89M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 6.09% of the Float.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -168.67% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.