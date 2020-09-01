Analysts suggest HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) could spike 38.79% in a year

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is -52.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.48 and a high of $58.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The HFC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.79% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -19.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.87, the stock is -7.73% and -12.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.1 million and changing -7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -31.89% off its SMA200. HFC registered -46.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.74.

The stock witnessed a -13.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.76%, and is -8.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has around 4074 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $14.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.80. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.17% and -59.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HollyFrontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $2.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.00% in year-over-year returns.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Top Institutional Holders

744 institutions hold shares in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 88.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.89M, and float is at 160.67M with Short Float at 5.89%. Institutions hold 87.77% of the Float.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Voliva Richard Lawrence III, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Voliva Richard Lawrence III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86415.0 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Voliva Richard Lawrence III (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $21.54 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76415.0 shares of the HFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Creery Thomas G (SVP, Commercial) disposed off 9,707 shares at an average price of $51.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 106,081 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC).

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -30.14% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -51.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.27% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.12.