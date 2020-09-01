Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares are -37.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.09% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.57% down YTD and -52.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.80% and -79.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ONTX stock is a Hold, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ONTX stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.24. The forecasts give the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.0% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 7.20% from -$1.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,041,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 703,244. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hoffman Michael B, a Director at the company, sold 182,492 shares worth $49620.0 at $0.27 per share on Aug 27. The Director had earlier sold another 527,863 ONTX shares valued at $0.14 million on Aug 27. The shares were sold at $0.27 per share. Hoffman Michael B (Director) sold 1,876 shares at $0.27 per share on Aug 27 for a total of $510.0 while GROOPMAN JEROME, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on May 19 for $3626.0 with each share fetching $0.36.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), on the other hand, is trading around $9.19 with a market cap of $686.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JMIA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $67.84 million. This represented a -76.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $38.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$58 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $251.49 million from $279.93 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.71 million while total current assets were at $231.18 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$97.94 million, significantly higher than the -$99.98 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$100.29 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 38.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.60% with a share float percentage of 6.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company.