Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares are 45.95% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.26% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +124.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.66% down YTD and -3.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.70% and -35.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 10, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the OSUR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 21, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the OSUR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.57. The forecasts give the OraSure Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.17% or 21.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -77.80% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.28, up 6.90% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 394,352 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,762. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,667 and 455 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.73 with a market cap of $208.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GCI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $728.62 million. This represented a 5.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $767.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.34 billion from $3.91 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $24.64 million, significantly lower than the $35.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Gannett Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,834,495 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,191 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.22M shares after the latest sales, with 40.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.00% with a share float percentage of 127.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.36 million shares worth more than $25.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.7 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.