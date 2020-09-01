Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BNGO Stock Is Going Next

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -50.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.96% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -15.65% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.52 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -17.33% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -59.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7171 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5814.

The stock witnessed a -22.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.57%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $85.60M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.44% and -87.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.90%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $2.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), with 14.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.41% while institutional investors hold 12.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.48M, and float is at 136.15M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 11.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.55 million shares valued at $0.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.12% of the BNGO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich with 0.75 million shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.35 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $0.16 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.