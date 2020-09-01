Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is 53.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.18% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -14.94% and -9.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.89 million and changing 7.59% at the moment leaves the stock 39.27% off its SMA200. BOXL registered -23.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3040 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1845.

The stock witnessed a -21.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.89%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $86.29M and $30.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 415.15% and -63.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-141.80%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $10.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), with 23.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.76% while institutional investors hold 9.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.12M, and float is at 44.07M with Short Float at 6.32%. Institutions hold 5.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.95 million shares valued at $0.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.89% of the BOXL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 83318.0 with a market value of $76652.0.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by K Laser Technology Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.18 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that K Laser Technology Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 707,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $1.00 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.18 million shares of the BOXL stock.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include K12 Inc. (LRN) that is trading 41.21% up over the past 12 months. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is -62.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.01% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.