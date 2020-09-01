BP p.l.c. (BP) makes -4.47% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is -44.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.51 and a high of $40.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $29.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.54% off the consensus price target high of $41.48 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.1% lower than the price target low of $20.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.93, the stock is -7.44% and -8.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.69 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -26.88% off its SMA200. BP registered -43.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.49.

The stock witnessed a -5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.11%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

BP p.l.c. (BP) has around 70100 employees, a market worth around $70.04B and $230.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.96. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.95% and -47.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

BP p.l.c. (BP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP p.l.c. (BP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $56.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

BP p.l.c. (BP) Top Institutional Holders

1,197 institutions hold shares in BP p.l.c. (BP), with 808.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 10.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.37B, and float is at 3.35B with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 10.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 29.02 million shares valued at $676.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.86% of the BP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 17.95 million shares valued at $418.48 million to account for 0.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 16.41 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $382.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 14.0 million with a market value of $326.47 million.

BP p.l.c. (BP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -38.41% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -41.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.45% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.