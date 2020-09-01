Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Vs. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Which Is Riskier?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are -90.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.72% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -93.24% down YTD and -74.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.78% and -13.82% over the month.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), on the other hand, is trading around $1.49 with a market cap of $99.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

WTER’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.05 million. This represented a 36.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.27 million from $15.61 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.41 million, significantly higher than the -$2.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.47 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 25,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.95M shares after the latest sales, with 46.50% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 41.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Alkaline Water Company Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company.