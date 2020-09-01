CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) – The -10.14% Potential Remains

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is -18.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.16 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is -0.63% and 5.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.11 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -6.61% off its SMA200. CTL registered -5.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.40.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.98%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $12.17B and $21.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.54 and Fwd P/E is 7.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.74% and -29.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Analyst Forecasts

CenturyLink Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $5.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -219.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Top Institutional Holders

971 institutions hold shares in CenturyLink Inc. (CTL), with 8.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 78.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 991.49M with Short Float at 11.43%. Institutions hold 78.27% of the Float.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Hal, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Hal bought 265 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $10.14 per share for a total of $2687.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16704.0 shares.

CenturyLink Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Jones Hal (Director) sold a total of 265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $10.14 per share for $2687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16439.0 shares of the CTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, CLONTZ STEVEN T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.77 for $97697.0. The insider now directly holds 264,040 shares of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL).

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading 1.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.22% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 110.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.01.