Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Volatility At 4.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is 13.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.76 and a high of $13.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -65.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.21, the stock is 12.57% and 10.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 29.12% off its SMA200. CLDR registered 85.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

The stock witnessed a 17.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.53%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has around 2765 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $817.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.68. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.52% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.20%).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Cloudera Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $208.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with 7.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 78.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 295.29M, and float is at 289.38M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 76.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 52.33 million shares valued at $665.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.71% of the CLDR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Intel Corporation with 26.07 million shares valued at $331.56 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.7 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $263.3 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 17.53 million with a market value of $222.98 million.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 41,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $12.34 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Cloudera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Reasoner Scott (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $12.72 per share for $21885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, FRANKOLA JIM (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,191,183 shares of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 0.29% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.59% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.06.