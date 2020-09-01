CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is 152.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.95 and a high of $121.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $118.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.09% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.28% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -57.16% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.73, the stock is 15.57% and 17.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.5 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock 69.86% off its SMA200. CRWD registered 54.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.25.

The stock witnessed a 11.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.29%, and is 13.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 2583 employees, a market worth around $26.81B and $563.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 665.24. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 293.52% and 3.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $188.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.70% in year-over-year returns.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Top Institutional Holders

351 institutions hold shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 42.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.13M, and float is at 148.85M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 41.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.62 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the CRWD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.26 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 8.7 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $872.07 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 7.9 million with a market value of $792.41 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 514 insider transactions have happened at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 334 and purchases happening 180 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watzinger Gerhard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watzinger Gerhard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $112.91 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1785.0 shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Kurtz George (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 12,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $110.92 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Sexton Joseph E. (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $101.24 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).