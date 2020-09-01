Dissecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is -33.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -61.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.18, the stock is 1.67% and 13.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.79 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 3.88% off its SMA200. HAL registered -14.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.34.

The stock witnessed a 12.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.50%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $14.00B and $18.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.66. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.71% and -36.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $3.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.80% in year-over-year returns.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

1,032 institutions hold shares in Halliburton Company (HAL), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 83.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 877.00M, and float is at 876.12M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 83.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 97.06 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the HAL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 60.44 million shares valued at $784.5 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 48.84 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $633.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 46.93 million with a market value of $609.11 million.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GERBER MURRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GERBER MURRY bought 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $8.68 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that GERBER MURRY (Director) bought a total of 155,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.78 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Loeffler Lance (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,105 shares at an average price of $21.51 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 83,559 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -41.38% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is -32.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.75% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.