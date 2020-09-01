Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are -83.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.70% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -90.08% down YTD and -53.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.80% and -42.59% over the month.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT), on the other hand, is trading around $14.03 with a market cap of $202.31M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.62 million. This represented a 77.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $25.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $60.55 million from $53.25 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.27 million while total current assets were at $48.71 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $16.75 million, significantly higher than the $0.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 104,167 shares. Insider sales totaled 196,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.39M shares after the latest sales, with -21.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.80% with a share float percentage of 12.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $16.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 0.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.17 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.