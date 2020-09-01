Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) shares are 100.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.17% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +380.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.73% down YTD and 118.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.40% and 48.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, National Bank Financial recommended the TGB stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Liberum had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 22, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TGB stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.96. The forecasts give the Taseko Mines Limited stock a price target range of $1.64 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.46% or -60.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -116.70% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, up 6.90% from $0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.23 for the next year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $30.93M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $295.92 million from $271.39 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.61 million, significantly lower than the -$2.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$22.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 59.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.70% with a share float percentage of 59.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.