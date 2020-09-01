Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) picks momentum as shares rise 8.50%

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) is -46.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVFM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is 7.29% and 10.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing 6.07% at the moment leaves the stock -29.69% off its SMA200. EVFM registered -36.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0251 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2315.

The stock witnessed a 11.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.76%, and is 8.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.61% and -55.73% from its 52-week high.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $1.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.40% this year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), with 25.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.97% while institutional investors hold 109.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.28M, and float is at 80.00M with Short Float at 4.58%. Institutions hold 75.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 12.67 million shares valued at $35.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the EVFM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3.05 million shares valued at $8.64 million to account for 3.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 3.49% and valued at over $8.02 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $7.52 million.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rarick Lisa Dale, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rarick Lisa Dale bought 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $15698.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5250.0 shares.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Hall William Walmsley (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $2.85 per share for $14250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the EVFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, File Justin J. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $3.14 for $26690.0. The insider now directly holds 250,408 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM).