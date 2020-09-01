eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Vs. Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Those Ticking Clocks

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares are 292.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.57% or $3.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +583.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.13% down YTD and 311.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.25% and 123.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the EXPI stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.00. The forecasts give the eXp World Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -23.56% or -58.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,200.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 45.90% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 80 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 125 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,556,199 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,906,208. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 340,496 and 755,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

MILES RANDALL D, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $0.61 million at $40.69 per share on Aug 19. The CEO and Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 10,000 EXPI shares valued at $0.4 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $39.78 per share. Sanford Glenn Darrel (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 10,000 shares at $35.96 per share on Aug 18 for a total of $0.36 million while SANFORD PENNY, (10% Owner) sold 20,000 shares on Aug 18 for $0.72 million with each share fetching $36.04.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $99.65M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $123.82 million from $91.49 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.26 million, significantly lower than the -$8.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$18.26 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 46.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.30% with a share float percentage of 133.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 4.21 million shares worth more than $2.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Sicart Associates LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.