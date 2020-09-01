GameStop Corp. (GME) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -11.33% Upside

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is 9.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -317.5% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 42.45% and 51.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.69 million and changing 23.93% at the moment leaves the stock 42.67% off its SMA200. GME registered 68.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.99% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.5M.

The stock witnessed a 66.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.81%, and is 37.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $421.37M and $5.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 318.10. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.92% and -3.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.40%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.17 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in GameStop Corp. (GME), with 7.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.17% while institutional investors hold 171.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.50M, and float is at 54.70M. Institutions hold 152.62% of the Float.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sherman George E Jr, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sherman George E Jr bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Bell James A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $5.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Koonin Steven R (Director) disposed off 34,396 shares at an average price of $5.36 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 25,271 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 147.27% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 74.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.