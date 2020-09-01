Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 292.37% Change This Year

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is 292.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.22% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.22% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -26.00% and -44.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.3 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -1.56% off its SMA200. GNUS registered 62.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 300.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6382 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4347.

The stock witnessed a -26.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.38%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 9.45% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $242.62M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1973.64% and -90.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.90%).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), with 63.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.12% while institutional investors hold 28.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.03M, and float is at 180.40M with Short Float at 12.21%. Institutions hold 19.90% of the Float.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEIN MICHAEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN MICHAEL G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $70750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that KLEIN MICHAEL G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $2.73 per share for $13650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GNUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Heyward Andy (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 460,574 shares at an average price of $2.94 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 6,881,589 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -51.40% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.07% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.85.