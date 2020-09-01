GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) And Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Saying Scary Stuff?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares are 289.15% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.39% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +508.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.27% down YTD and 120.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.26% and 89.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the GRWG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.17. The forecasts give the GrowGeneration Corp. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.2% or -13.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, up 115.80% from $0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 137 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,198,479 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,228,170. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,328 and 1,560,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Salaman Michael, a President at the company, sold 125,000 shares worth $2.07 million at $16.53 per share on Aug 21. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 13,500 GRWG shares valued at $0.23 million on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $16.78 per share. Lampert Darren (CEO) sold 125,000 shares at $16.53 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $2.07 million while Lampert Darren, (CEO) sold 93,000 shares on Aug 20 for $1.8 million with each share fetching $19.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF), on the other hand, is trading around $2.23 with a market cap of $34.37M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.75 million from $13.67 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.11 million while total current assets were at $9.95 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.22% with a share float percentage of 9.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.