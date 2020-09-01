Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares are 120.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.02% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +251.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.31% down YTD and 36.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.14% and -28.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group recommended the DGLY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Aegis Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 29, 2020. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.25. The forecasts give the Digital Ally Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.0% or 55.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 76.90% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 538,870 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 197,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 197,651 in purchases and sales respectively.

The CFO, Treasurer & Secretary had earlier sold another 110,000 DGLY shares valued at $0.77 million on Jun 09. The shares were sold at $7.04 per share.

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.50 with a market cap of $27.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADXS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.32 million. This represented a 2628.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $45.21 million from $51.35 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.42 million, significantly higher than the -$19.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Advaxis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 289.56k shares after the latest sales, with -1.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.70% with a share float percentage of 48.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advaxis Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company.