Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares are -58.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.12% down YTD and -8.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.83% and -14.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), on the other hand, is trading around $6.69 with a market cap of $530.18M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VKTX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$9.57 million. This represented a 190.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $271.2 million from $277.1 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $244.21 million while total current assets were at $270.62 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Viking Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 177,488 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.99M shares after the latest sales, with -2.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.20% with a share float percentage of 63.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.46 million shares worth more than $61.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.52 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.