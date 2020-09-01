Heat Check: AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Vs. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares are -51.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.32% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.42% down YTD and -8.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.71% and -42.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.64. The forecasts give the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock a price target range of $1802.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1802.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.96% or 99.96%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.47 with a market cap of $30.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEZS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.51 million. This represented a -2116.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $68000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $17.67 million from $19.64 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.85 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.40% with a share float percentage of 21.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company.