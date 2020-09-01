Heat Check: SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Vs. Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: PER) shares are -51.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.50% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +64.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.89% down YTD and -9.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.26% and 3.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2013, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the PER stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 20, 2015. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.41. The forecasts give the SandRidge Permian Trust stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.8% or 91.8%.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.64 with a market cap of $11.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.88 million. This represented a 199.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.58 million from $11.89 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.99 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Synthetic Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.66k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.40% with a share float percentage of 19.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synthetic Biologics Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company.