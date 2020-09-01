Hecla Mining Company (HL) on Track to Reach $6.25 in a Year

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is 77.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.97% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are -50.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is 0.98% and 24.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.68 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 83.56% off its SMA200. HL registered 238.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.98%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1622 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $689.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.61. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.00% and -11.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $175.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Hecla Mining Company (HL), with 9.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 63.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 525.24M, and float is at 519.23M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 61.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 48.52 million shares valued at $158.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the HL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 48.27 million shares valued at $157.83 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.88 million shares representing 7.35% and valued at over $127.15 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 33.18 million with a market value of $108.51 million.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Terry V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rogers Terry V sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70013.0 shares.

Hecla Mining Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Sienko David C (VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $6.01 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the HL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Brown Robert Denis (VP – Corporate Development) disposed off 172,000 shares at an average price of $5.80 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 437,981 shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading 54.66% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 57.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.14% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.