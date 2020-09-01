Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -46.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $2.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.32% off the consensus price target high of $3.80 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -0.11% and -5.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.18 million and changing -3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -25.12% off its SMA200. SAN registered -40.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3140 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5085.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 194284 employees, a market worth around $35.87B and $62.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.37% and -49.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

361 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), with institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.60B, and float is at 16.38B with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -6.43% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -45.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.22% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.