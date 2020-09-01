HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is -47.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $0.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTGM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.33% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -28.23% and -39.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.49% off its SMA200. HTGM registered -60.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5696 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5095.

The stock witnessed a -44.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.73%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 10.24% over the month.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $26.20M and $14.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.52% and -62.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $2.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.70% in year-over-year returns.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), with 5.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.87% while institutional investors hold 63.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.76M, and float is at 49.64M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 58.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.06 million shares valued at $3.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the HTGM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC with 4.58 million shares valued at $3.3 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $1.18 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON TIM B, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that JOHNSON TIM B sold 5,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $4110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -56.25% down over the past 12 months. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is 24.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -245.5% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.