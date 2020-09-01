Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) And Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Among Headliners

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares are -38.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.67% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +132.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.05% down YTD and -15.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.21% and -26.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the NTEC stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 11, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the NTEC stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.31. The forecasts give the Intec Pharma Ltd. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.0% or 38.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 805,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 80,000 shares worth $25440.0 at $0.32 per share on Feb 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 110,000 NTEC shares valued at $31900.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $0.29 per share.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.28 with a market cap of $306.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IDEX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.96 million. This represented a -261.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $147.99 million from $114.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.39 million, significantly lower than the -$5.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Ideanomics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 320,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 57.34M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 203.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company.