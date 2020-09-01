Investing action plan for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) And Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares are 24.55% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.16% or -$0.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 97.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.07% and 2.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $6.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.38% or 14.38%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), on the other hand, is trading around $19.42 with a market cap of $1.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CELH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.55 million. This represented a 61.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $98.9 million from $94.93 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.25 million, significantly higher than the -$4.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Celsius Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 97,442 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 43.8M shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.20% with a share float percentage of 25.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company.