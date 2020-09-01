Investors have great interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are -5.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.76% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +144.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.29% down YTD and 33.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.97% and -44.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Dawson James recommended the ADMP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Maxim Group had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 13, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ADMP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.66. The forecasts give the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.0% or 34.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -87.50% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.34, up 11.70% from -$0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 208,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 41,325 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hopkins Robert O, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 7,418 shares worth $6484.0 at $0.87 per share on Aug 18. The SVP and Chief Business Officer had earlier sold another 8,749 ADMP shares valued at $7648.0 on Aug 18. The shares were sold at $0.87 per share. CARLO DENNIS J PHD (President & CEO) sold 10,929 shares at $0.87 per share on Aug 18 for a total of $9553.0 while Moss Ronald B., (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,749 shares on Aug 18 for $7648.0 with each share fetching $0.87.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $16.18M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JAGX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.62 million. This represented a -235.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.17 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$15.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.58 million from $33.28 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.3 million, significantly higher than the -$8.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Jaguar Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.20% with a share float percentage of 37.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.