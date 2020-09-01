Investors have great interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), K12 Inc. (LRN)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) shares are 104.47% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.67% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +362.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.81% down YTD and 54.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.36% and 11.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ASM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on September 13, 2018.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -9.10% from $0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN), on the other hand, is trading around $37.21 with a market cap of $1.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.67 and spell out a less modest performance – a -21.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the K12 Inc. (LRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84.89 million. This represented a 68.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $268.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.07 billion from $1.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $80.42 million, significantly lower than the $141.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at K12 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,121,142 shares. Insider sales totaled 923,999 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.39M shares after the latest sales, with 204.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 38.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with K12 Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $96.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 3.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.15 million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.