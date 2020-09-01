Investors have great interest in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), Personalis Inc. (PSNL)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares are -76.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.08% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +101.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -77.16% down YTD and -56.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.12% and -30.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the GPOR stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 31, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the GPOR stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.13. The forecasts give the Gulfport Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $3.20 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.81% or -184.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2,800.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, down -44.50% from $0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,993,277 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,775,822. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,084,069 and 2,695,707 in purchases and sales respectively.

The See Explanation of Responses had earlier bought another 20,500 GPOR shares valued at $14822.0 on Apr 17. The shares were bought at $0.72 per share.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), on the other hand, is trading around $22.82 with a market cap of $855.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Personalis Inc. (PSNL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PSNL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -45.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.99 million. This represented a 23.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.29 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.89 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $145.52 million from $151.88 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $80.19 million while total current assets were at $120.12 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$24.0 million, significantly lower than the -$10.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Personalis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 645,017 shares. Insider sales totaled 55,357 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 893.09k shares after the latest sales, with -3,639.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.50% with a share float percentage of 18.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Personalis Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abingworth, LLP with over 5.45 million shares worth more than $70.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Abingworth, LLP held 17.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.83 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.