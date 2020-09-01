Is Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) a good stock to buy now?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -63.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is 11.99% and 13.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.13 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock -37.09% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -49.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.57.

The stock witnessed a 19.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.62%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $546.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.00. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.46% and -70.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $155.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.30% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 3.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 44.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 384.66M, and float is at 375.84M with Short Float at 7.40%. Institutions hold 43.74% of the Float.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 24.36% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 45.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.72% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.