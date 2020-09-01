Is there a cornucopia of returns in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) And Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are 11.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.73% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.85% down YTD and -48.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.38% and -51.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 16, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the OTLK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 11, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the OTLK stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.66. The forecasts give the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.75% or 83.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.48, down -98.40% from -$1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,356,441 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,700. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 823,045 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 823,045 OTLK shares valued at $1.0 million on Jul 15. The shares were bought at $1.22 per share.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), on the other hand, is trading around $2.15 with a market cap of $211.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNTR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.0 million. This represented a 88.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $456.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.33 billion from $2.22 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.0 million, significantly higher than the -$50.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$67.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Venator Materials PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.54M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 49.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.50% with a share float percentage of 54.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venator Materials PLC having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 9.16 million shares worth more than $16.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 4.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.97 million and represent 4.17% of shares outstanding.