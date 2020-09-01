It makes sense to watch SM Energy Company (SM) And CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares are -78.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.90% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +170.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.40% down YTD and -41.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.33% and -17.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 07, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the SM stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, Seaport Global Securities had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on July 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.53. The forecasts give the SM Energy Company stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.63% or 19.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 70.00% in the current quarter to -$0.27, down from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, down -28.10% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.91 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,125,289 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 227,460. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 991,907 and 227,460 in purchases and sales respectively.

Copeland David W, a EVP and General Counsel at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $15400.0 at $1.54 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SM shares valued at $80000.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $2.00 per share. PERU RAMIRO G (Director) bought 15,000 shares at $1.43 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $21450.0 while PERU RAMIRO G, (Director) bought 7,500 shares on Mar 06 for $31500.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

CorMedix Inc. (AMEX:CRMD), on the other hand, is trading around $4.67 with a market cap of $141.92M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRMD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.94 million. This represented a -55756.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.24 million from $27.4 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.97 million while total current assets were at $24.13 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.72 million, significantly lower than the -$7.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at CorMedix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 117,355 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 660.23k shares after the latest sales, with 21.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.80% with a share float percentage of 28.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CorMedix Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company.