JD.com Inc. (JD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:JD Stock Is Going Next

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 123.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.47 and a high of $81.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $79.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32%.

Currently trading at $78.64, the stock is 13.53% and 21.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.89 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 64.85% off its SMA200. JD registered 157.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.79.

The stock witnessed a 23.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.39%, and is 3.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 227730 employees, a market worth around $125.74B and $94.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.62 and Fwd P/E is 35.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.28% and -3.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

JD.com Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $24.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

944 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc. (JD), with 112.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.60% while institutional investors hold 54.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 50.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.29% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.62 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 30.38 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $1.83 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 30.07 million with a market value of $1.81 billion.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 44.76% up over the past 12 months. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 40.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.47% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.