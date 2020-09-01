JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) down -38.46% since start of the year

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is -38.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $21.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The JBLU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -44.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.52, the stock is 3.50% and 6.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.53 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -15.66% off its SMA200. JBLU registered -33.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.55% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.8M.

The stock witnessed a 11.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.74%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has around 16495 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $5.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 96.00. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.28% and -46.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.09 with sales reaching $471.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 272.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.40% in year-over-year returns.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Top Institutional Holders

457 institutions hold shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 106.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.70M, and float is at 270.11M with Short Float at 6.61%. Institutions hold 105.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.21 million shares valued at $263.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.89% of the JBLU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.04 million shares valued at $251.17 million to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 19.0 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $207.1 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 16.66 million with a market value of $181.58 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laurence Scott M, the company’s Head of Revenue & Planning. SEC filings show that Laurence Scott M sold 8,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $10.81 per share for a total of $90866.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Nelson Brandon (General Counsel Corp Sec) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $9.81 per share for $29430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2441.0 shares of the JBLU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Nelson Brandon (General Counsel Corp Sec) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $10.73 for $10731.0. The insider now directly holds 5,441 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -46.68% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -28.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.