Morgan Stanley (MS) turns bearish with loss of -0.63 points

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 2.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.20 and a high of $57.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $52.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $58.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.41% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -16.13% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.26, the stock is 2.01% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.02 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 11.96% off its SMA200. MS registered 25.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.87M.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.66%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 61596 employees, a market worth around $81.97B and $52.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.13% and -9.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $9.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

1,493 institutions hold shares in Morgan Stanley (MS), with 382.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.24% while institutional investors hold 83.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 62.93% of the Float.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROONEY ROBERT P, the company’s Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience. SEC filings show that ROONEY ROBERT P sold 18,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $52.18 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Hotsuki Keishi (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $52.00 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, GORMAN JAMES P (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $52.39 for $7.86 million. The insider now directly holds 1,143,773 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -13.28% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 31.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.